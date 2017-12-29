WEST MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — The mystery behind a tortoise that was found in wandering a West Miami neighborhood has been solved, and it was all thanks to one neighbor’s kind efforts.

Vanessa Herrero described the moment the large reptile’s owner was reunited with his precious pet. “When he saw her, his face just lit up, so it was pretty exciting,” she said.

It was a happy ending to the tale of the lost tortoise. The animal was found roaming the streets of West Miami on Thursday.

Neighbors thought the African spur tortoise had roamed away from Herrero’s home. She lives nearby in a home that’s teeming with tortoises.

“[They said], ‘I think this belongs to you,’ and I’m like, ‘No, not this one,'” she said.

But this animal lover was determined to find the owner and return the pet back home. She put up fliers across the neighborhood, Thursday night.

Friday morning, Herrero got a call from a neighbor just a few houses away. “Literally three houses down,” she said. “Yeah, she didn’t make it very far.”

The 20-year-old tortoise, named Mia, had escaped from her backyard after a gate was left open.

By Friday morning, the slow mover made a fast trip home.

“When he finally saw her, the grin could not have been bigger,” said Herrero. “He was so excited. He was telling me about his kids. The kids were worried; they didn’t know where she went, so it was pure excitement when he saw her.”

Herrero said this is not the first time she has reunited a wandering pet with its owner, and it won’t be the last time. She said she was doing what she hopes someone else would do if one of her pets roamed away from home.

