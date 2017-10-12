Missing sexual predator found dead in central Florida

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A convicted sexual predator who cut off his ankle monitor and disappeared in central Florida last weekend has now been found dead.

Fox 13 reports that Hernando County deputies found the body of Larry Williams, calling him a “victim of foul play.”

Williams had removed his ankle monitor in Brooksville Saturday morning, leaving it in a wooded area. Police had been on the hunt for him since.

According to Florida’s sexual offender database, Williams was convicted in 1999 and 2011 for molesting children under the age of 12.

The sheriff’s office said it would release further details about his death at a later date.

