Missing plane, pilot found near Everglades

EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) – A small airplane has been found near the Everglades after going missing Wednesday night.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they received a call from the plane’s owner regarding the missing plane at 10:19 p.m., Wednesday, and dispatched an Air Rescue unit.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said a Cessna 152 single-engine airplane was later found at 1:58 a.m., Thursday, in an area seven miles west of Homestead General Aviation.

Only the pilot was found on board in unknown condition.

The FAA continues to investigate the incident.

