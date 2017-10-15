PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who went missing in Pembroke Pines following an argument with his family has returned home on his own, police said..

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 24-year-old Vincent Harris had a verbal altercation with family members at his home along the 2000 block of Northwest 109th Avenue. He then left the residence on foot.

Officials said Harris’ loved ones feared he could be a risk to his own safety.

Police said he later came home in good condition.

