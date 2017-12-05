Missing Lauderhill boy found safe

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a 9-year-old boy who, they said, had left his home in Lauderhill, Tuesday evening.

According to officials, Ar-Maun Livingston voluntarily left his residence, located along the 4300 block of Northwest 23rd Court, just after 6 p.m.

Investigators said they later found the boy, who is on the autism spectrum, sleeping under a car.

#Alert #Update The child has been located and is safe and back at home! Thank you all for your quick response! https://t.co/mwPU9MRC6b — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) December 6, 2017

Police thanked the community for their efforts in assisting with this investigation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.