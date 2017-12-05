Missing Lauderhill boy found safe

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a 9-year-old boy who, they said, had left his home in Lauderhill, Tuesday evening.
According to officials, Ar-Maun Livingston voluntarily left his residence, located along the 4300 block of Northwest 23rd Court, just after 6 p.m.
Investigators said they later found the boy, who is on the autism spectrum, sleeping under a car.
Police thanked the community for their efforts in assisting with this investigation.
