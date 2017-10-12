Missing Key West sign turns up in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A popular Key West sign that has been missing since Hurricane Irma has been found on Florida’s west coast.

Fox 4 reports that a couple showed up at a Fort Myers dock with the sign, wanting to return it to the state’s southernmost island.

According to the Key West Express ferry company, the unidentified couple showed up at their docks Thursday, wanting to transport a “package” which turned out to be the iconic sign.

Reading “Welcome to Key West” on one side and “Come Back Soon” on the other, the sign went missing last month. The Key West Rotary Club put up a temporary one while asking the public for help with finding the original, reportedly worth $8,000.

The Key West Express ferry is returning the sign to the Rotary Club on the island, though it is still unclear how the sign ended up in Fort Myers.

