KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The iconic “Welcome to Key West” sign was found after it went missing during Hurricane Irma.

An unidentified couple dropped it off at the Key West Express docking station in Fort Myers, Thursday morning.

There is no word on where it’s been for a month.

The sign is now on a boat ride home where it will once again greet visitors on U.S. 1.

