Missing Florida teen may have run away with her soccer coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Police in north Florida are searching for a 17-year-old girl who may have run away with her soccer coach.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says Caitlyn Frisina ran away from home Saturday night, leaving the house through a window.

According to Fox 30, Frisina’s cell phone was left behind with all of its data erased. Her parents filed a missing person report.

Deputies said she may be with 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez, her assistant soccer coach at Fort White High School. The district has since suspended Rodriguez.

A day after disappearing, deputies said Frisina withdrew $200 from an ATM in St. Mary’s, Georgia.

“We just have to assume that until we get her home, she is in danger,” Captain Katina Dicks of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 30.

Frisina and Rodriguez may be traveling in a red Mercury Sable with Florida tag Z04CSC.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact Detective D. Marszalek at (386) 719-2005.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.