Missing Child Alert issued for southwest Florida infant

(WSVN) - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 1-month-old girl.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Ashlynn Vanorman was last seen in Englewood on the west coast of Florida.

According to FDLE, the infant may now be in the company of 27-year-old Andrew Hall and 36-year-old Stephanie Draine.

Hall has tattoos on both knuckles, a tribal sleeve on his right arm, an anchor on his right hand, and a cross between his shoulder blades.

Draine has a Celtic knot tattoo on her right wrist and an infinity symbol on her upper left chest.

Authorities believe they may be traveling in a 1997 tan Chevrolet S10 with Florida tag DVA3E.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 639-0013.

