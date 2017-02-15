Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old girl in central Florida

(WSVN) - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl from the Tampa Bay area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Jenna Irmler, who was last seen Tuesday in the 500 block of Centerbrook Drive in Brandon, Florida.

Police describe Irmler as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black sweatpants with a pink stripe on the side.

Anyone with information is urged to contact FDLE or the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

