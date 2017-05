MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have canceled a Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police canceled the alert for 13-year-old T’kai Francis, Thursday evening.

She was previously missing from a house located at 18700 N.W. 32 Ave. in Miami Gardens.

