Missing 14-year-old suffers from Schizophrenia

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman suffering from Schizophrenia went missing, Saturday, in Miami.

According to Miami Police, 14-year-old Jeylina Baret went missing from 4121 NW 18th Ave. Baret is a white female standing 6 feet tall, weighs about 230 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Police said she has been missing since Saturday and suffers from Schizophrenia.

Baret was last seen wearing orange pajamas.

If you have any information regarding Baret’s whereabouts, please contact the City of Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300.

