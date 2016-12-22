Miss Miami Lakes charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miss Miami Lakes is behind bars after she allegedly participated in the beating of a guest who attended a party to promote her business.

Vanessa Barcelo, 26, held the festivities at her Hialeah home, Wednesday night. She operates a baking business, One Love Cakes, out of her Hialeah home, according to the business’ Facebook page.

According to the arrest report from Hialeah Police, as the night wore on, she and several guests became intoxicated. At some point, the atmosphere got heated between her and the victim, a male guest who knew Barcelo, and she ordered this guest to leave.

As the victim tried to comply, Barcelo pushed him from behind with an aluminum baseball bat, stated police. There was also an unknown male who joined Barcelo in the shoving, according to the report.

After this person left the house, police said, Barcelo swung the baseball bat at the victim, striking him on his right shoulder. The victim disarmed her, but then the unknown male punched the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground. While he was on the ground, police said, Barcelo and the unknown male began slugging him.

“It should be noted,” read the police report, “that the arrested, who denied striking/punching the victim while he was on the ground, had blood on her hands which is consistent with the open laceration under his left eye, which was bleeding profusely. The arrested had no injuries.”

The victim had to be transported to the hospital because of his injuries.

Hialeah Police arrested Barcelo and transported her to to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Barcelo has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, and simple battery. Her bond has been set at $16,500.

As Miss Miami Lakes 2016, Barcelo was a contestant for Miss Florida USA 2017. She did not win.