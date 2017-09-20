Miramar teen found dead outside Miami apartment complex

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen boy has been found dead outside a Miami apartment complex, early Wednesday morning.

Seventeen-year-old Kumasi Kareem was found lying face down outside an apartment complex near Southwest 33rd Street and Red Road.

Officials responded to the scene and declared him dead upon arrival.

Residents said they heard gunshots.

According to police, Kareem lived in Miramar, not at the Miami apartments.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

