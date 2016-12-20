Miramar Police officers deliver toys to kids in need

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police officers helped out Santa Claus, Tuesday, by handing out gifts to children in need.

The toys were collected from the Miramar Park of Commerce Annual Toy Drive and taken to the police department by more than 60 tenants of Sunbeam Properties.

The toys were delivered by those tenants, Santa and his elves aboard the Sunbeam Polar Express, earlier this month.

