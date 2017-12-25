Miramar Police makes special delivery in time for Christmas

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers with the Miramar Police department took the time to give back this Christmas, bringing presents and smiles to kids spending the holidays at the hospital.

Miramar Police joined forces with Santa Claus to deliver toys and cheer to the kids at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

“It feels good. They do a lot of good things for all the kids here,” said George Recio, a patient at Joe DiMaggio’s.

For the past nine years, the officers have volunteered their time on Christmas Eve

“Oh, that’s great, absolutely,” said Jeffrey Murat, a parent. “You know, it puts a little, uh, you know, light into the situation, you know.”

The event was inspired by Miramar Police officer Carlos Villalona’s 20-month-old daughter, Amanda Arianna.

The young toddler tragically lost her battle with cancer in June of 2009. Every year since then, the officers have visited the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the hospital — the same unit little Amanda and her family spent most of her short life.

“Oh, it’s going great,” said Villalona. “The kids are really happy and you know, we’re just delighted to be here — to spend the 24th, Christmas with the kids, you know, give them a little bit of hope.”

Their hope is to bring some happiness to the children and families that will be spending the holidays away from home.

“It’s something that brings joy to us, but also, just seeing the joy and the happiness that it brings to the kids — it’s something that you can’t, you know, put a price tag on it.”

