Miramar PD, Sunbeam Properties host pizza party for summer campers

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida officers reached out to the community through a pizza party for some summer campers.

Members of the Miramar Police Department served campers some pizza as a part of the Hangin’ with 5-0 end of camp party.

The event, co-hosted by Sunbeam Properties and Development, aims to bring children closer to the men and women who serve and protect them everyday.

Sunbeam Properties and Development is a proud sponsor of the program.

“We feel really honored that we have an opportunity to give back to the youth of Miramar,” said Sunbeam Properties and Development Vice President Maridee Bell. “We’re a very integral part of Miramar. Our business park has been here for more than 30 years and to be able to have an opportunity to give back to the youth is the best.”

Hangin’ with 5-0 is a one-of-a-kind free summer camp program that allows children ages 11 to 15 to participate in a variety of activities and field trips with Miramar police officers.

