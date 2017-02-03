Miramar Hampton Inn armed suspects face judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of suspects faced a judge after an armed altercation at a Fort Lauderdale hotel.
All four of the suspects were charged with kidnapping and armed robbery, Friday morning.
They were arrested Thursday with a fifth suspect who is a juvenile.
A SWAT team surrounded them at a Hampton Inn in Miramar, after hotel staff reported that the group demanded a hotel room key and were possibly armed.
Officials investigated and found out they had several guns, including a rifle.
According to police, the group were threatening and tried to confront two juveniles who were staying in a hotel room.
