Miramar Hampton Inn armed suspects face judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of suspects faced a judge after an armed altercation at a Fort Lauderdale hotel.

All four of the suspects were charged with kidnapping and armed robbery, Friday morning.

They were arrested Thursday with a fifth suspect who is a juvenile.

A SWAT team surrounded them at a Hampton Inn in Miramar, after hotel staff reported that the group demanded a hotel room key and were possibly armed.

Officials investigated and found out they had several guns, including a rifle.

According to police, the group were threatening and tried to confront two juveniles who were staying in a hotel room.

