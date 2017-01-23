Minivan driver dies after street racer crashes into vehicle

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver who was ejected from a minivan caught in the middle of two street racers that crashed in Davie has died.

According to Davie Police, Dominick Del Pozzo died, Sunday night, at 8:06 p.m., after being thrown more than 30 feet from his minivan. The injuries sustained by the three children also inside one of the speedy cars have yet to be confirmed.

The two vehicles, a red Mercedes-Benz and silver Infiniti, were racing in the northbound lanes of Davie Road, just before 11 a.m., Sunday. The Mercedes, which had the children inside, then crashed into the white minivan that was pulling out of the parking lot of a Restaurant Depot, near Southwest 37th Street.

The collision sent the red Mercedes in the southbound lanes, where it caught fire.

“I just saw the people hurt. I didn’t want him to die,” said good Samaritan Rebecca Thomas, who rushed to Del Pozzo’s side to render aid.

“All I could give him was chest compressions. His airways were full of blood. I couldn’t give him CPR,” added Thomas, as she held back tears.

The driver of the Infiniti remained at the scene.

Police have not made any arrests.

