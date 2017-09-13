Millionaire opens South Florida home to foster kids after Irma

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WSVN) — Talk about the ultimate sleepover. Dozens of foster kids who had spent the past few nights in a hurricane shelter are now relaxing in a 27,000 square-foot mansion in Boca Raton.

Mark Bell invited 70 children into his $30 million home after getting a desperate call for help.

“We got a call from the CEO of SOS Children’s Village, saying they were thrown out of the two shelters they had been in and they needed a place to go,” Bell said.

Bell is on the board of the non-profit organization, and said the children could come stay with him and his wife.

The sprawling home features a game room with toys and games to keep the children entertained, including dolls, air hockey, and vintage arcade games.

Some of the games are the same ones Bell played with as a child.

“To watch kids now play them 40 years later, it’s a great feeling,” he said.

Bell even let the kids enjoy his large home theater room, saying, “It’s a a fun room, it’s meant to be fun for adults and our own kids and now they’re getting the same pleasure that we get out of it.”

He says the children are welcome to stay as long as they need shelter.

