Military flare washes ashore in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police set up a temporary perimeter on Miami Beach after a military flare washed up on shore.

The flare washed up around 10 a.m., Wednesday, sending authorities to set up a safety perimeter near Ninth Street on the beach.

Beachgoers were evacuated from the area, but they have since been let back onto the beach after officials removed the flare around 12:15 p.m.

According to Miami Beach Police, the flare belongs to the U.S. Coast Guard.

When the USCG does searches, they will often drop the flares. However, this one didn’t go off and washed on the shore.

When a firefighter saw the device and recognized the danger it still posed, they decided to close the beach until it could safely be removed.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.