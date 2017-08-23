13 migrants spotted near Dania Beach Pier

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Migrants in a small sailboat were spotted in Dania Beach, Wednesday morning.

7SkyForceHD was over the scene at the pier, located at 300 N. Beach Road, just after 9:30 a.m. where the migrants made it to land. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection boat was seen throwing life jackets to the 13 migrants on board.

Officials have not confirmed where they arrived from, and U.S. Coast Guard Officials have reportedly become aware of the situation.

