Migrants arrested after fleeing Fort Lauderdale police; 2 at large

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several migrants were arrested in Fort Lauderdale after allegedly fleeing from police.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, six migrants came in on a boat just before 10 a.m., near the 2300 block of Southwest 17th Street, Tuesday. The U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami Sector received information concerning a possible maritime smuggling event near 17th Street and 23rd Avenue, officials said.

All of the migrants fled from the boat once police arrived.

Officials arrested five male subjects of various nationalities, U.S. Border Patrol agents said, and were possibly suffering from dehydration at the time of the arrests.

At least one migrant remains at large.

Border and Customs Protection remain on the scene assisting Fort Lauderdale Police, and a press conference is expected to be held Tuesday afternoon.

Official charges have yet to be issued to the four migrants who were arrested.

