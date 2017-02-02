Middle schooler dies from medical emergency at NW Miami-Dade school

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida student has died after a medical emergency at school, Thursday.

The Thomas Jefferson Middle School student, officials said, began to have breathing problems and was unresponsive around 2 p.m.

Nurses at the school gave the students CPR until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived on the scene.

The student did not survive.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement that read in part, “It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of one of our students today. We offer his grieving family our deepest sympathies. Our priority is, and will continue to be, the safety and wellbeing of our students. Our entire school community extends its thoughts and prayers to all who knew and cared for this child.”

Officials are investigating what happened.

