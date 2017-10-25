Middle schooler arrested, accused of body slamming student

MIAMI (WSVN) - An eighth-grader faced a judge Wednesday after he was arrested for allegedly body slamming a sixth-grader at their middle school.

Wednesday was a regular school day at Citrus Grove Middle in Miami, but two students won’t be in class.

One of the students, the son of Barbara Elenberg, has been suspended for 10 days after a fight at school, Tuesday afternoon.

“My son defended himself. My son is not the aggressor in this situation,” Elenberg said.

Elenberg said the other student had been bullying her child at school.

“Sadly, this was an incident that took place after school between a sixth-grader and an eighth-grader,” said Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “One kid threw ice on the other one’s face — a little disagreement — and the response from the other student was absolutely unacceptable, you know, he body slams this kid.”

The younger student was taken to the hospital while the the older student was arrested.

“It is unacceptable behavior, and this matter is now in the hands of law enforcement,” Carvalho said.

Elenberg’s son has since been released from jail and appeared before a judge in juvenile court, Wednesday.

“No charges have been filed yet,” Elenberg said. “They are waiting to see the investigation, how it goes, and the witnesses, what they say, but my son was not the aggressor.”

The child taken to the hospital had to stay overnight, but Carvalho said he was not seriously hurt and is expected to be OK.

