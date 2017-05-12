Middle school teacher arrested, accused of sexual conduct with 15-year-old

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County teacher was arrested and accused of having sexual contact with a student.

Thirty-three-year-old Pamela Stigger, who works at Forest Glen Middle School, was arrested, Thursday, and charged with sexual assault by a person with custody over a minor and lewd and lascivious conduct on a minor.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a BSO deputy found Stigger moments after she had allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a 15-year-old boy in the back of a car, near Northwest 70th Avenue and 58th Street, in Tamarac.

On Friday morning, she appeared in bond court and was granted $45,000 bond.

