Mickey Mouse helps parents tell foster children they are being adopted

ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — The happiest place on Earth lived up to its name for two foster children who learned they were being adopted with the help of Mickey Mouse.

Fox 13 reports that Courtney and Tom Gilmour became foster parents three years ago to 10-year-old Elijah and 12-year-old Janielle. The Gilmours planned a trip with the kids from their hometown of Portland, Pennsylvania, to Orlando, where they wanted to surprise the children with the good news while at the Magic Kingdom.

“I thought, ‘How cool would it be for Mickey to hold up a sign telling the kids,'” Gilmour told Fox 13.

Once the family arrived in Florida, she said she tweeted her surprise plans, which caught the attention of Walt Disney World cast members. Workers set up a special meet and greet with Mickey Mouse for the family.

Gilmour recently posted a video on social media of the special moment, showing Mickey greeting the children. Just when he’s about to take a photo with the pair, a sign is presented to them with their official adoption date.

The video shows the children bursting into tears upon reading the sign, followed by hugs with Mickey and a series of emotional photos taken with the whole family.

Though the big reveal happened back in April, Gilmour only recently posted the video online, garnering thousands of shares on social media. Gilmour said she hopes it will inspire others to consider fostering and adopting children.

“I shared the video because I want to continue to draw attention to foster care and adoption,” Gilmour told Fox 13. “Being a former foster child myself and now a foster/adopt mother, it’s very important we don’t forget there is lots of help needed.”

Gilmour said adoption day went perfectly, calling it an emotional but “joyous” occasion with family and friends.

