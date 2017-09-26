Michelle Obama says diversity starts at the top

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Michelle Obama says in order for tech companies to become more diverse, the people doing the hiring must be more diverse.

The former first lady was a featured speaker during the Microsoft Envision conference in Orlando, Florida, Tuesday afternoon. She told a packed audience that it’s only natural for people to hire those who look like them, think like them and come from similar backgrounds because it’s comfortable.

During the conference for IT professionals, Obama answered a wide range of questions from Microsoft president Brad Smith. She discussed everything from her time in the White House to her and Barack Obama’s future plans. Those plans include the design and construction of Barack Obama’s presidential library in Chicago and the couple’s continuing work in youth leadership.

