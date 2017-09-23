WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Native Americans in South Florida came together this weekend to honor their heritage.

Friday marked American Indian Day for the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, so on Saturday, a free annual event kicked off at the Miccosukee Resort and Gaming in West Miami-Dade.

The festivities gave attendees a chance to experience a little bit of Native American culture. “It’s really a unique opportunity to see First Nations and have original culture up close, and get a better understanding of what it’s all about,” said one participant.

Fun activities at the event included arts and crafts, carnival rides and airboat rides, along with musical guests and craft vendors.

