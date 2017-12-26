Miccosukee Tribe hosts 2017 Indian Arts and Crafts Festival

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A historic festival made its return to South Florida on Tuesday.

The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida is hosting its annual Indian Arts and Crafts Festival this week.

Now in its fifth year, the beloved celebration honors the tribe’s traditions and cultures through authentic foods, native dance and alligator demonstrations.

The event runs through Jan. 1 at the Miccosukee Indian Village in West Miami-Dade.

