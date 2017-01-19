Miamians have third-highest number of cockroaches in their homes

MIAMI (WSVN) - Every two years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts the American Housing Survey (AHS) featuring some interesting statistics, and this year, Miamians reported having the third-highest number of cockroaches in their homes compared to residents in any other major city in the U.S.

According to Bloomberg, the online survey, which asks respondents about the homes they live in, also asks them about whether they had seen evidence of cockroaches, rats and mice.

The data, which was compiled by Bloomberg, revealed that New Orleans had the highest amount of roaches of the 25 metropolitan areas surveyed in this year’s survey. Second on the list was Houston, and then Miami made it to the top three.

In Miami, 32 percent of households reported roaches in 2015. Out of the 2,005 people surveyed, 644 of them said they had seen bugs.

The data also revealed that Miami was six percent more roach-infested in 2015 than in 2013.

Hope you all have a good exterminator.

The AHS is sponsored by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. The survey is the most comprehensive national housing survey in the United States.

