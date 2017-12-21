Miami woman who says boyfriend tasered her, set apartment on fire shares ordeal

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is sharing her remarkable story of survival after, she said, her boyfriend shocked her with a Taser, then set her apartment on fire.

It is difficult for 43-year-old Lowana Wilson to have hope. “I know in my heart and my soul that man was going to kill me,” she said.

According to City of Miami Police, Wilson was shocked twice at close range by her boyfriend, identified as Ziebia Porcina on Nov. 21. She was shocked once in the face and once in the arm.

“Right now, I don’t have no feeling in my pinkie or [my ring] finger,” Wilson said as she showed 7News her left hand. “I don’t know if he hit a nerve or something.”

Wilson said Porcina then set fire to the blinds.

That was just the beginning of her nightmare. “He pushed the table back and then hit me,” she said as she pointed at a glass table in her Miami apartment.

Wilson said she fought back. “That’s when I pushed him with all of my strength, and he stumbled,” she said. “That’s how I unlocked the door and got out the door.”

A blue blanket covered the window where the blinds were once located. “I can’t afford the blinds right now,” she said.

Investigators said Porcina also set fire to the ashes of Wilson’s ex-boyfriend.

“He actually went in the closet and took the ashes out, put them on top of my stove and set them on fire,” said Wilson.

Porcina had barricaded himself inside, making for a challenging situation for Miami Police. But officers were able to gain access to the unit and arrested him.

“This is where the police had to bust my door open,” said Wilson as she showed 7News damage to her unit’s front door.

But now Wilson is in dire need of help. “I lost my job … trying to make ends meet, and then I’ve got to fix everything that was damaged,” she said.

7News cameras captured extensive damage throughout Wilson’s apartment, including cracked walls and a smashed TV.

Wilson nevertheless indicated this is about more than financial loss. “He destroyed me, me as a person, because I didn’t deserve that,” she said.

The victim said she doesn’t know how she will be able to celebrate Christmas. “As far as celebrating the holidays right now, I really can’t do it, because of the simple fact…”

Wilson was unable to finish that sentence, as she broke down in tears.

She said she is trying with all of her might to find hope. “If it wasn’t for the good grace of God — if I didn’t know how to pray and I didn’t believe in God — I really think I would not be here,” she said.

Porcina remains behind bars. He faces a long list of charges.

