Miami woman claiming to be engaged to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested for false allegations

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police handle a variety of interesting cases each day, but one of their newest cases involving an internationally-acclaimed hip hop mogul might just take the cake.

According to Miami Beach Police, a Miami woman who claimed to be engaged to Sean “Diddy” Combs is accused of spending the past month going to great lengths to stalk her so-called “fiancé.”

But as fate would have it, her romantic efforts would ultimately end her up in the custody of Miami Beach Police on Valentine’s Day.

According to Miami Beach Police, 35-year-old Jermelah Jones made multiple calls to the Miami Beach Police, starting on the evening of Jan. 23, claiming that Combs was in distress. She told police that Combs was her fiancé and had called her stating he was being beaten and held against his will by his family members.

Once Miami Beach Police officers and fire rescue arrived to the residence of Combs, who had been fast asleep, their investigation ultimately concluded that her allegations were false since he was “clearly not in any distress.”

However, police said her calls did not end there.

Jones continued to make 911 calls for several days, and Miami Beach Police responded accordingly multiple times.

On Jan. 26, detectives met with Jones to tell her that Combs was fine but did not know who she was. They informed her that it was a criminal act to call police and make false reports about a crime. She told officers she understood and would not call any more.

However, she persisted.

On Feb. 6, Jones again called the Miami Beach Police Department to say that Combs was being held against his will. This time, she physically visited his residence and attempted to gain access to the property.

Police arrested Jones on Feb. 14. Once in custody, Jones told officers that she had been in a relationship with Combs for a few months but couldn’t recall any personal information about him. She then told police that she had been “recruited by the devil and his people.”

Jones was charged with one count of reporting a false crime to law enforcement officials.

