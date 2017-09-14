Water park waives admission fee for Miami residents affected by Irma

MIAMI (WSVN) - A local water park is extending a gentle gesture to help City of Miami residents cool down during post-Irma heat.

According to a news release, Grapeland Water Park will waive their admission fees for all City of Miami residents and employees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The residents must bring proof of residency or an employee ID.

Cool off for FREE at Grapeland Water Park. This Friday, Saturday & Sunday admission fees will be waived for City residents/employees! #Miami pic.twitter.com/4oGmoRiH6b — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) September 14, 2017

This comes at a time where thousands continue to be without power due to Hurricane Irma, which has caused intense heat in homes without A/C.

The water park will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Park also said they can accommodate 1,200 guests.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.