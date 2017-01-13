Miami water line break causes flooding, traffic delays

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working to cap a water line break in Miami that has caused street flooding and is creating traffic backups, Friday afternoon.

7s Skyforce HD hovered above the growing traffic congestion at the location of the rupture, near Northwest Seventh Street and 52nd Avenue. Crews have turned off the water and are assessing the damage.

Residents of a nearby apartment building told 7News they do not have running water.

Only one westbound and one eastbound lane of Northwest Seventh Street remain open to traffic. Officials urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.