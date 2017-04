MIAMI (WSVN) - The United Way of Miami-Dade turned 93 this week, and it marked the occasion with a celebration of service.

Saturday was a Leaders Day of Action, in which more than 200 supporters met to work on the Overtown Youth Center.

Leaders Day of Action was the epitome of teamwork. Thanks you 100+ volunteers who came to celebrate #NationalVolunteerWeek & our 93rd bday! pic.twitter.com/u1HcUKSZ6k — United Way Miami (@UnitedWayMiami) April 29, 2017

Volunteers took part in several hands-on projects. Guests also participated in games and gardening.

