Miami to Chicago flight diverted due to spilled soda

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — An American Airlines flight from Miami to Chicago was diverted to Jacksonville due to a soda spill on an electrical item, Tuesday.

American Airlines said a passenger spilled a soda on an electrical item in the cabin, which could spark a fire.

The crew decided to divert the flight out of an abundance of caution.

The passengers were put on a different flight as a maintenance crew inspected the plane.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.