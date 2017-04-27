Miami teen hospitalized after being shot in face

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 14-year-old boy to the hospital after, police said, he was shot in the face in a Miami neighborhood, Thursday afternoon.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting along the 5800 block of Northwest 15th Avenue.

Officials said the victim is stable and talking. Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the neighborhood as officers canvassed the area.

Investigators have not provided further details about the shooting.

