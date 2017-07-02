MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a teenage boy was shot in the ankle while riding his bicycle in a residential neighborhood in Miami, Sunday afternoon.

According to Miami Police, the 14-year-old victim was struck while bicycling near Northwest 69th Terrace and 14th Avenue.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigation placing evidence markers and searching for clues.

The teen told detectives he doesn’t know where the gunfire came from.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

