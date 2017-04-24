Miami students use art to inspire change in their community

MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of South Florida students are using creativity to inspire change in their community.

Students at the Design and Architectural High School in Miami, also known as DASH, are hoping that a table full of colorful artwork will bring light to some dim places in South Florida and beyond.

“I’m trying to somehow draw a smile on their faces,” said Gabriela Corujo, a freshman at DASH.

“I really want them to look at it, appreciate it and find serenity in it,” said Michelle Saguinsin, who’s also a freshman.

Their paintings are meant to inspire, and it’s all part of a national leadership program and contest called Lead to Feed. More than a million students at schools across the U.S. are coming up with their own unique way to positively impact their community.

“It’s a whole campaign for students to be able to do their own contributions to the community,” said student, Angelina Caso, “and we chose Camillus House Painting.”

“They have picked their art as a vehicle for social change,” said Zudannie Nunez-Hernandez, a teacher at DASH.

The young artists at DASH all collaborated to create more than 200 paintings that will be donated and live inside the homes of South Florida teenagers, who could use a little comfort and positivity.

The students chose to pair up with Camillus House and Design to support the LGBTQ teens, who have been aged out of the foster care system and are all living and being cared for by Camillus House.

“You just want to bring some positivity into their lives,” said Caso. “They’re not going through rainbows and happiness, so we want to bring something into their dark times.”

“I’ve always had a fascination with coy fish,” said Saguinsin. “I like their gracefulness and serenity, and I think they’re beautiful. I wanted to implement that.”

A YouTube video posted online explains their project was also submitted by the students as part of the Lead to Feed contest.

The winners will receive grant prizes of up to $20,000, that will go towards their school and charity of choice. These DASH students are using their brushes and paint as tools to bring a positive change that will go far beyond the canvas.

“So they know that someone out there cares about them, and is rooting for them and wants them not to be part of what tomorrow becomes the homeless population,” said Nunez-Hernandez.

