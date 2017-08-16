Miami students given backpacks and more for school

MIAMI (WSVN) - Backpacks and school supplies were distributed to nearly 400 students, Monday, at an affordable housing complex in Miami.

The event was hosted by Mayor Tomas Regalado at the Miami Stadium Apartments.

“We’re giving back bookbags to all the kids in the community,” said Chantal Farines, who helped distribute the items. “Some people have more than one kid, so it’s hard to buy bookbags and stuff.”

Students were also treated to some fun in the sun, which included a bounce house, music and swimming.

