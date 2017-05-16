Miami store owner finds business burglarized, money stolen

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami convenience store owner opened his business, Tuesday morning, and claimed it was burglarized overnight.

According to the Kwik Stop owner, who is named “Bobby,” he called police at 6 a.m. and told them that his business, located at 6101 N.E. 4th Court, was broken into. “Bobby” added that the burglar somehow broke in through the roof, broke the ATM while inside and took the money that was inside.

The owner, who declined to show his face, said the burglars also took lottery tickets. “Well, he cut the roof,” said the owner. “He come inside. He take care of the ATM machine and take my cash register money. I’m mad.”

Surveillance cameras were also disabled, “Bobby” said.

The owner added that is the first time he has been burglarized at the Kwik Stop.

Police have yet to catch the alleged burglar.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

