Miami Shores Police use infrared technology to catch subject

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Shores Police arrested a man hiding behind piles of debris thanks to infrared technology.

Police got a call from a resident about a man sneaking around near Northeast 12th Avenue, on Sept. 26.

When officials responded to the scene, the power was out due to Hurricane Irma, and it was nighttime. The subject tried to use that to his advantage to hide behind piles of debris.

But since Miami Shores Police invested about $40,000 in infrared technology, including thermal cameras, they found him with his body heat.

Video was released from the police cruiser’s camera, Monday.

“I came outside and there was this guy looking into cars, and so it kind of startled me,” said the resident who called police. “I kind of said something to him, and he took off running on his bike, so I quickly ran inside, got my phone and called the police department. Within five minutes they were here. I gave them a description, and within 30 minutes they came back and said they caught the guy.”

According to Miami Shores Police, they are one of the few local agencies who use this kind of technology.

The subject was charged with loitering and prowling.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.