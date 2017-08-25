Miami search and rescue teams on standby in wake of Hurricane Harvey

MIAMI (WSVN) - As Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, Friday, in Texas, the City of Miami Fire Rescue and a special task force are on standby to help.

Crews from the Urban Search and Rescue Florida Task Force 2 are on standby and prepared in case they are needed in Texas. The task force, a swift-water rescue team, are specially trained to navigate and carry out rescues in turbulent water.

In the event that there is a great need for rescue operations after Harvey, Task Force 2 will be one of the many across the U.S. headed to Texas.

The amount of boats needed for these potential rescue missions will depend on how much is needed, officials said. As of Friday, crews said they are making crucial preparations and checking equipment at the fire rescue warehouse.

