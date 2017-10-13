Miami Seaquarium, Zoo Miami reopen after Irma

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida attractions are reopening after they were closed due to Hurricane Irma.

Miami Seaquarium reopened on Friday, and Zoo Miami will reopen on Saturday, more than a month after both attractions closed their doors.

Hurricane Irma left a big mess at the Seaquarium. Trees were torn down and storm surge flooded some areas of the park.

Zoo Miami also sustained some damage but nothing too serious.

