Miami Seaquarium works to clean up Virginia Key

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Seaquarium is celebrating its birthday by cleaning up.

The seaquarium has been caring for animals and wowing visitors since 1955.

Workers and volunteer “Reef Rangers” teamed up to pick up trash and debris in Virginia Key, over the weekend. It’s an annual event — made that much more important after Hurricane Irma.

“This year was extra special because we just had Hurricane Irma,” said Virginia Key Beach Park Executive Director, Guy Forchion, “so where they would have been picking up trash on the coastal dune area, and threw out the beach and shoreline – they were able to help us do some cleaning and raking.”

The beach has been closed since the storm slammed South Florida, but as the cleanup continues, parts of the park are slowly reopening.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.