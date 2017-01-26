Miami Seaquarium to release 500-pound manatee to the wild

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A manatee at Miami Seaquarium will soon be returned to the wild.

On Thursday, Saber is expected to leave Miami Seaquarium and go back to his natural waters. The 500-pound mammal was rescued in early December, off the coast of Fort Myers.

Saber had been at the seaquairum recovering from neurological issues caused by toxic red tides. Now, he’s fully recovered and ready to join his manatee mates.

“He’s very well,” said animal care supervisor Jessica Schiffhauer. “He’s been eating up a storm, and he’s ready to go.”

Schiffhauer added that caring for these animals and seeing them released is a wonderful feeling. “Knowing that they are going to go out and helping the population is the best thing in the world.”

The animal care team said they took in nearly 20 injured animals in 2016.

