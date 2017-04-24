MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Seaquarium has released a manatee back to its natural habitat in the Florida Keys, Monday.

Key3PO was loaded up for a transport back to Marathon Key, where it was originally found.

Rescuers said a boat struck the marine mammal, causing him to lose most of his tail. After months in rehab, he is now able to swim and join other manatees.

“He started healing pretty quickly,” said Jessica Schiffhauer, animal care specialist at Miami Seaquarium. “We saw pieces of his vertebrae in the pool within days, but he’s able to navigate the water column and use his paddle, which is amazing after an injury like that.”

Key3PO will be monitored through a tracking system. Rescuers hope he’ll be able to rejoin his pod.

