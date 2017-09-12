Miami Seaquarium gives update on Lolita, park status following Irma

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Seaquarium posted an update following Hurricane Irma, assuring the public that their animals are safe after the storm.

Park curator emeritus Robert Rose says the team worked to ensure all of their animals were healthy, and checked to ensure the safety of their enclosures and habitats.

The Seaquarium did not give a timeline for when they would re-open to the public, saying major clean-up would be needed to restore the park.

