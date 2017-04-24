Lockdown lifted at Miami school after robbery subjects detained

MIAMI (WSVN) - Five robbery suspects were taken into custody after they bailed out onto a school’s campus, forcing its temporary lockdown.

Police were following a vehicle in Miami, Monday, that they believed was involved in a robbery when the five men inside decided to bail out forcing the lockdown of Miami MacArthur South, located at 13990 S.W. 264th St.

A Miami-Dade police cruiser reportedly tailed the car suspected of being involved in a mall robbery in Miami.

Police followed the car into the area of Southwest 139th Avenue, just before 11:30 a.m. This is where the subjects inside decided to bail out, officials said, in the area of the school.

The school was placed on a temporary lockdown, just before noon, due to the five subjects running onto the school property, after crashing into a wall.

The lockdown was then lifted at 12:55 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

